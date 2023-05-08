FISHERS, Ind. — A St. John man is under arrest after being accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl while staying at a Fishers hotel.

Nicholas Jones/Hamilton Co. Jail

Nicholas R. Jones, 37, faces one count of child molesting as a Level 1 felony along with another count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. He was arrested on Sunday and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Jones is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to the Fishers Police Department, police launched an investigation into Jones after a family member reported that he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl while serving as a chaperone during a stay at a Fishers hotel.

Police arrested Jones on Sunday after he was interviewed at the police department.

