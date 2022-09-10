FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department.

The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit.

The post also said that investigators believe this was not a random act and there is no active threat to the community.

“All parties involved have been accounted for,” FPD said. “This investigation is active and more information may be provided in the future.”

The FPD post also said that traffic on I-69 northbound will be affected for several hours and officers are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

No other information was given by FPD, including whether or not anyone was hurt. This article will be updated as more information is released.