FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating a theft that happened May 21 at a local CVS pharmacy off Publishers Drive.

The victim was an employee of the store who reported two of her credit cards were stolen while she was at work. Adding that one of them was used to make a fraudulent purchase at a Walmart in Noblesville.

Investigators are looking to speak to a man caught on surveillance pictured below because they believe he may have information to help solve the case.

CVS Surveillance – May 21 (Fishers Police Department)

If you recognize the man you should contact Fishers Police Detective Rob Baker at (317) 595-3134.