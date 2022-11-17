FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a person was shot on Thursday evening as the result of a road rage incident.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in a commercial area near 96th Street and Hague Road, just off the exit of I-69.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made as the suspect fled the area after the shooting. According to police, there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (317) 773-1282.