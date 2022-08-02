FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man accused of pointing a gun at traffic Sunday had “suspicious packages and a chemical odor” at his apartment, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Darrell Ryan Scott, age 39, was arrested charged with pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of 116th Street and Allisonville Road after receiving reports of a man pointing a handgun at motorists.

At about the same time, the Fishers Fire Department was called to the nearby 7100 block of Merganser Drive to investigate a large amount of water coming from an apartment. As responders approached the apartment, they noticed suspicious packages and a chemical odor, police said.

Officers evacuated residents from the apartment building and established a perimeter. During the investigation, police discovered that Scott is the resident of the apartment under investigation.

Police found Scott a short time later. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

NOTE: FOX59 has reached out to authorities for further information.