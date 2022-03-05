LAWRENCE COUNTY — Indiana State Police (ISP) Jasper Detective, Sgt. Brock Werne filed for and received an arrest warrant for former Bedford police officer Morgan Lee, 45, following an investigation of battery that allegedly occurred on January 8.

The investigation began when Bedford Chief of Police, Terry Moore, contact ISP after receiving a complaint against Lee from a citizen claiming Lee had battered them. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, all findings were turned over to a Special Prosecutor for further review and as a result, Senior Prosecuting Attorney, Chris Gaal, filed the following charges against Lee: Official Misconduct (Level 6 Felony), Strangulation (Level 6 Felony), and Battery (Class B Misdemeanor).

On March 4, Lee turned himself in to the Lawrence County Jail.