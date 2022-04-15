INDIANAPOLIS – A woman has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud while working as a travel insurance employee in Hamilton County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana.

Prosecutors say between May 2011 and September 2016, Maria Caceres, 56, of Coral Springs, Florida, submitted 30 fraudulent insurance claims to her employer: Seven Corners in Carmel, Indiana. Those claims totaled more than $650,000.

Court documents show Caceres, along with accomplices, made up fake names and purchased insurance policies from Seven Corners.

The group also created created false email addresses in the name of a hospital in Venezuela and submitted claims to Seven Corners for purported emergency medical services provided to the fictitious individuals during international travel. Caceres also created false accounts for those “customers” and made false documents.

Due to the fraud, Seven Corners paid out more than $588,000 to accounts controlled by Caceres’ accomplices.

U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young also ordered Caceres to pay over $496,000.00 in restitution.

She will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following her release from federal prison.