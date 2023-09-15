DALEVILLE, Ind. — A former high school secretary in Daleville Community Schools has been charged in Delaware County after officials claim she created a fraudulent invoice and stole further money from the school district.

According to court documents, filed Wednesday in Delaware County, Stephanie Colvin was charged with:

One count of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony;

One count of attempted theft, a Level 6 felony;

One count of counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony;

One count of forgery, a Level 6 felony;

One count of theft, a Level 6 felony.

On Aug. 15, Greg Roach, the superintendent of Daleville Community Schools, called the Daleville Police Department in regards to a possible theft by a school employee. According to the documents, Roach told police that in late July, Colvin submitted a request for reimbursement of $800 to the school treasurer. Colvin told the treasurer it was for the purchase of a portable pitching mound for the school’s baseball team.

When asked for documentation related to the purchase, Colvin provided an invoice for the item from 5 Tool Academy in Yorktown, which stated the portable pitching mound was $800 and had been paid.

The treasurer reportedly contacted a representative at the business, which said the invoice was not one of theirs and the item was not sold to Colvin. The coach for the baseball team also reportedly told the treasurer that he knew nothing about a portable pitching mound purchase.

During a meeting between Roach and Colvin, the documents said Colvin admitted to producing a fraudulent invoice for the product, as well as a altered bank statement showing a transaction to the business. After this conversation, Colvin submitted a letter of resignation to the district.

After this resignation, officials said the district conducted “an audit of school accounts to determine if there were additional fraudulent activities carried out by Colvin.” During a review, officials found that $1,065.04 of funds were not deposited by Colvin for the school’s sale of parking passes and student locks.