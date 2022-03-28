INDIANAPOLIS — A former deputy prosecutor faces several charges, including a felony, after an incident that occurred while he was still employed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stem from an argument that Andrew Jacobs was having with his girlfriend on January 7. Jacobs resigned from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on January 10.

The office says as soon as they were made aware of the allegations, they requested a special prosecutor with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office to oversee the investigation. The special prosecutor filed charges against Jacobs including residential entry, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness, and two counts of criminal trespass.

Court documents filed in the case state during the January 7 argument, Jacobs threw a lamp near the woman’s head. He also reportedly broke her television and windows. After the argument, the woman told Jacobs that he was not welcome back at the house.

At the time, officers told the woman that the incident was a civil matter and left the scene. Minutes later, they were called back after court documents state Jacobs walked through the broken window.

The document states officers called out and Jacobs came downstairs and left with them. Again, officers told the woman to remedy the situation through civil means.

After leaving, the document states Jacobs sent the woman a message admitting to kicking out the front door, throwing the lamp, and kicking the TV. He then went into what a special prosecutor called a tirade about his feelings towards the woman.

A firearm retention petition was also filed against Jacobs on March 1. A special prosecutor with the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office was assigned to oversee this matter.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Jacobs was on leave since December 2021. His caseload was covered by fellow deputy prosecutors.

Jacobs previously ran for Congress in 2019 to replace Representative Susan Brooks. He is scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing on April 1.