INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Marshals Service and Indiana State Police are still searching for a former Madison County councilman accused of sex crimes involving a minor.

Steve Sumner, 55, who also goes by Craig, has a warrant for his arrest. Sumner is charged with failure to appear, child molest, rape, sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual battery and child sexual abuse.

Investigators believe that Sumner has been in and may still be in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area. According to investigators, Sumner is being assisted by a female, Sharon Bailey Wood Barker, who is 5’7″, weighs 125 lbs, and has blonde hair, which she may have dyed.

Photo by: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

According to previous reports, Sumner resigned from his seat on the Madison County Council in May 2021, several months after charges were first filed in December 2020.

Sumner was accused of performing sex acts on a girl and inappropriately touching her. He was also accused of providing her with alcohol. Investigators discovered images and videos of a “young nude female” on his phone. According to court documents, the photos were reportedly of the victim and were taken in 2019 and 2020.

A court date in Sumner’s case was slated for Sept. 5, according to court records.

Anyone with information about Sumner’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.