RISING SUN, Ind. — A former police chief was arrested on 17 felony charges on Monday following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

ISP said detectives began its investigation after a citizen reported that 37-year-old Harlis Steven Hoover, Jr., had possibly defrauded him.

Hoover reportedly borrowed $10,000 from the individual to purchase an vehicle. There was no evidence that Hoover purchased the vehicle, according to ISP. However, Hoover convinced the man to forgive the loan while in his role as the Rising Sun Police Chief.

Through the investigation, it was determined Hoover also reportedly borrowed money to purchase other vehicles. However, there was no evidence that the vehicles were purchased, and the money was not repaid.

ISP said Hoover purchased and sold vehicles for profit without signing the titles. Other instances of fraud, theft and official misconduct were uncovered during the investigation.

Multiple instances of ghost employment by Hoover were also uncovered during the investigation, where he was allegedly taking care of personal business, often outside of Ohio County, while claiming to be on duty.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Dearborn/Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office for review. As a result, a warrant was filed for Hoover’s arrest for bribery, official misconduct fraud, theft, and ghost employment.

When the investigation began, Hoover was placed on administrative leave in July 2023.