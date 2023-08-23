ANDERSON, Ind. — A former Madison County councilman accused of raping an underage girl is still on the run after failing to show up for a scheduled court appearance at the end of July.

Indiana State Police have asked for the public’s help in locating fugitive Steve C. Sumner, 55, who is wanted on a slew of charges including 15 felony counts relating to the alleged molestation and rape of an underage girl.

Sumner has accrued a new felony charge of failure to appear, a Level 6 felony, joining his multitude of existing charges of which he was set to go to trial in September before fleeing.

According to The Herald Bulletin, Sumner is believed to have fled the state of Indiana entirely.

Wanted poster shared by Indiana State Police

Previous reports detail Sumner’s accusations including the alleged rape and molestation of an underage girl that reportedly occurred in the early parts of 2020.

Sumner was an active member of the Maidson County Council at the time of his alleged crimes. He resigned from his seat several months after the charges were brought forward in December 2020.

Court documents revealed a search of Sumner’s phone uncovered images and videos of a “young nude female” along with messages sent to the minor asking for photographs of her in the shower.

The photos were reportedly matched to the victim and were said to have been taken in 2019 and 2020.

Anyone who has information about Sumner’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (765) 778-2121 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 363-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.