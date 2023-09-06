INDIANAPOLIS — A former North Central High School student has been convicted of attempted murder and other felony charges in relation to a stabbing incident on school property two years ago.

Wyatt Maxey was convicted on felony charges in Marion Superior Court 27 Wednesday after being found guilty of stabbing a student during a fight on Sept. 8, 2021. Those charges are:

Attempted murder, a level 1 felony

Aggravated battery, a level 3 felony

Possession of a knife on school property resulting in bodily injury, a level 6 felony

Previous reports indicate the student Maxey stabbed suffered injuries to their brain and heart. At the time of the stabbing, the student experienced cardiac arrest twice after being transported to an area hospital.

The Washington Township School Police responded and Maxey was detained. He was 18 years old at the time of the stabbing. The other student was 17 years old. The fight between the two students reportedly began outside before continuing inside the school.

Maxey reportedly told police that he and the other student had exchanged threats on Instagram before agreeing to fight it out.

Maxey’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to commence on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.