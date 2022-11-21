ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A former Zionsville gymnastics coach, who was convicted of three counts of child molestation last month, was sentenced to 40 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Kenneth Arnold, 34, of Crawfordsville was found guilty in September of three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and sentenced on Monday. Along with his setencing, Arnold will be labeled as a Sexual Violent Predator and will have heightened restrictions and registry requirements for life pending his release from prison.

Arnold was found guilty of molesting a girl under the age of 14. The criminal acts took place between January of 2014 and December of 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach at InterActive Academy in Zionsville.

The allegations didn’t come to light until the fall of 2020, after the victim disclosed her abuse to a counselor. The victim said that Arnold had touched her underneath her leotard during practice.

Arnold was fired from the academy in 2016 after the director instructed him not to hold, hug, touch or tickle athletes.