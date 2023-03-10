INDIANAPOLIS — Police hope the public can help them find a wanted Fort Wayne fugitive they believe to be in the Marion County area.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Cedric Carter. He is wanted on charges of failure to appear, possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, strangulation and domestic battery.

Police said Carter is 6’4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts should contact FWPD at 260-427-2535, your local law enforcement or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.