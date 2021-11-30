Four teens arrested in Miami County after man found shot to death in apartment

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Four teens have been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder after a man was found shot to death in his apartment in Converse.

According to Indiana State Police, officers responded to a possible shooting in Converse on Sunday at approximately 10:15 p.m. at 110 W. Wabash Street. Inside an apartment, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

Police later identified the man as Anthony Leadford.

Police said an autopsy done on Leadford determined his death was a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation into Leadford’s death, detectives collected enough information to arrest Aryan Vandiver-Stone, 19, Marion and Benjamin Jones 18, of rural Converse. Both were taken to Miami County Jail.

Police said two other boys were arrested, but their identities were withheld as they are minors, aged 15 and 16. They were transported to Allen County Juvenile Facility.

All four teens currently face a charge of felony murder.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police detectives by calling the Indiana State Police Peru Post at (800) 382-0689 or (765) 473-6666.