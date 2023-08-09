INDIANAPOLIS – The man who was charged with the attempted murder of the late comedic radio show host Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, was removed from GPS monitoring.

The Harrison Police Department confirmed a death investigation was opened in Sexton’s case. He died at a hotel in Harrison, Ohio, on July 21 during a tour for his standup comedy show.

The cause of death was never confirmed but the coroner’s office responded to the open investigation:

The cause and manner of death of Ronald Sexton are still pending at this time. I would not expect anything available until the end of the month or early September. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco, MD, Hamilton County Coroner

Ron Sexton “Donnie Baker” in the studio for “The Bob and Tom Show”

According to court documents, days after Sexton’s death on July 25, the man who was accused of shooting the comedic host in December 2022 filed a motion to be removed from GPS monitoring.

The shooting suspect’s name is Paul Berkemeier of Fountaintown.

On the third point listed in the filing, Berkemeier’s defense attorneys cited the “alleged victim recently passed away” as a reason to be removed from the monitoring.

Previous reports detailed that Sexton was shot at by Berkemeier on Dec. 11, 2022 while Sexton was stopping through Indianapolis to meet up with a Foutaintown woman who happened to be Berkemeier’s wife in a reported “affair.”

The probable cause stated that the comedian told police he was meeting up with his “girlfriend” and added that he and the woman were “currently married to other people.” The woman was later identified as Amanda Marie Berkemeier.

Police said that Mrs. Berkemeier stated her husband was aware of the affair and that he was “upset” after finding out she was meeting up with Sexton.

Paul Berkemeier booking photo (IMPD)

A later search warrant served of the Berkemeier’s home on Jan. 3, 2023 uncovered several narcotics and controlled substances including meth, marijuana, dried psilocybin mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia.

Mrs. Berkemeier told investigators that the illegal drugs belonged to her and that Mr. Berkemeier “doesn’t use narcotics of any kind.”

Berkemeier’s wife was charged with meth possession, Level 6 Felony; possession of paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Class C; marijuana possession, Misdemeanor Class B; maintaining a common nuisance of controlled substances, Level 6 Felony; possession of controlled substance, Misdemeanor Class A; possession of a narcotic drug, Level 6 Felony.

She has a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

Mr. Berkemeier was charged with attempted murder, Level 1 Felony and unlawful carry of a handgun with prior felony, Level 5 Felony.

He has a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 22 at 9 a.m.