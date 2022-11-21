FRANKFORT, Ind. — A 24-year-old man from Frankfort has been arrested after police discovered child pornography on his phone including sexual images of children under the age of 7.

Joseph Addy was arrested on Nov. 15 on one count of distribution of child exploitation material, a Level 4 felony, along with seven counts of possession of child exploitation material, all Level 5 felonies.

Joseph Addy

According to court documents, the investigation into Addy began with a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Snapchat of child pornography sent in January.

Police were able to track the Snapchat profile back to Addy and arrived at his home on Nov. 9. A detective spoke with Addy who gave police consent to search his phone. Police found seven unique images on the phone of known child sexual assault material.

Documents reveal that police estimated the children featured in some of the explicit material to be as young as seven, six, and five years old.

Police returned to Addy’s home on Nov. 15 where he was taken into custody.

Addy’s most serious charge, a Level 4 felony, carries an advisory sentence of between two and 12 years if found guilty.