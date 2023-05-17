INDIANAPOLIS — A career criminal will serve 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges related to an armed robbery attempt at an Indianapolis car dealership in October 2021.

Jeffrey Fleshood, 44, of Franklin pleaded guilty to attempted interference with commerce by robbery and to being a felon in possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal.

Records reveal that Fleshood has a lengthy criminal history and has been convicted of six felonies including three separate burglary charges and residential entry.

According to court documents, Fleshhood attempted to rob a car dealership on Oct. 21, 2021, on Washington Street in Indianapolis. After inquiring about a pickup truck that had been for sale, Fleshood stopped by the dealership and asked an employee to see the truck.

Scene photos via IMPD Scene photos via IMPD

Fleshood is then accused of pulling out a .280 pistol and ordering the employee onto his knees. Fleshood reportedly pressed the muzzle of the pistol into the victim’s back while attempting to zip-tie the victim’s hands behind his back.

The victim reportedly found back and escaped Fleshood but suffered multiple cuts, bruises, and a broken tooth due to being struck multiple times by Fleshood during the struggle.

The victim managed to wrestle the gun away from Fleshood and call 911. Officers were able to locate and arrest Fleshood near Southeastern and Arsenal avenues.

Zip-ties were found on his person, police said.

“Every person deserves to feel safe where they live and work. This defendant terrorized and violently robbed an innocent man at his place of employment,’ said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers. “His violent, senseless crimes have no place in our communities, and we are safer with him behind federal prison bars. I am grateful to the FBI and IMPD for ensuring that he is held accountable for his actions.

Fleshood will be placed on probation for five years following his sentence.