FRANKFORT, Ind. — Frankfort police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in a homicide that took place in Lafayette in January.
According to an arrest warrant, 18-year-old Bailey J. Hensley is facing charges of murder, theft, robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 1 in the 800 block of North 7th Street, where Anthony Holdbrook was found shot. Holdbrook was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.