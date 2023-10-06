MARION, Ind. — A Gas City man was found guilty by a jury after shooting at officers during a police chase in 2020.

Police said on Jan. 22, 2020 around 5 p.m., Marion police, Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and the Indiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspect wanted for questioning in a recent shooting. The shooting left one person injured.

Marion police reported that the stop began at 3rd and Whites Avenue.

Cori Gentry booking photo (Marion Police)

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Cori C. Gentry and was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Gentry was ordered to exit the vehicle but he refused.

As police approached the vehicle, Gentry yelled out “he had nothing to lose,” and then drove forward, crashing into an ISP cruiser and back crashing into a Marion police vehicle.

Gentry then fled from the scene of a traffic stop.

Gentry led police on a chase through several blocks. While near the 200 block of North G Street, police said Gentry fired two shots at officers in pursuit.

They added Gentry also hit miles in excess of 70 mph and hit another Marion Police vehicle.

Gentry had 12 charges:

attempted murder, Level 1 Felony;

criminal confinement while hijacking vehicle, Level 2 Felony;

criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 3 Felony;

neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, Level 5 Felony;

intimidation, Level 5 Felony

felon carrying a handgun with a prior conviction, Level 5 Felony;

criminal recklessness, Level 6 Felony;

resisting law enforcement, Level 6 Felony;

reckless driving causing injury; Class A Misdemeanor;

two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, Class B Misdemeanor;

operating vehicle with a controlled substance, Class B Misdemeanor.

Gentry was found guilty of counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11. He was found not guilty of count five and count 12 was dismissed.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m.