BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested Madelyn Howard, 22, early Sunday morning for allegedly running over an IU student riding on a scooter northbound on Walnut Street approaching 12th Street.

Nate Stratton, 20, suffered fatal injuries.

Seventeen hours later, Howard bonded out of the Monroe County Jail after posting $2,000 in bail.

”That’s just incomprehensible. It’s one thing if she stopped and had some remorse but the fact that she kept going,” said Brad Stratton as he huddled with family members at the site where his son was struck and killed.

“The detective told us she drove four blocks forward, two blocks to the right and then took another right, so she drove six-to-eight blocks trying to evade the situation and had her windshield cracked, her car was destroyed, she was dragging a scooter. I mean, give me a break.”

An Accident Report filed by BPD illustrates that Howard’s Mercedes Benz swerved onto the bike path while traveling an estimated 50-70 miles per hour, struck Stratton and continued north.

A video shared by an Uber driver shows the car turning eastbound on 17th Street moments later, dragging the unoccupied scooter beneath it, spewing out sparks.

”She tried to get bystanders to take the scooter out from under her car so she could keep driving and luckily the police showed up in time,” said Cecilia Stratton, Nate’s sister, who was briefed by a detective.

The BPD Accident Report also lists alcohol consumption as a contributing factor.

Howard shows a home address of Crown Point, but a police report lists her as a Bloomington resident.

Stratton was a junior in the Kelley School of Business on the Bloomington IU campus and recently made the Dean’s List.

”He wanted to pursue business and the E-Sports industry and he was really passionate about E-Sports,” said his sister.

Stratton hailed from Minnesota and was a downhill skier.

”I don’t know how I’m going to be able to ski without him,” said his father. “He was the best skier I ever skied with. Amazing. Fearless.”

Brad Stratton said the family was home in Beaver Creek, Colorado, early Sunday morning when a system monitoring their son’s diabetic condition alerted them that there hadn’t been a report in three hours.

”My wife tried to get ahold of him in a bunch of different ways. We had a location of here. She FaceTimed him. A police officer responded to the FaceTime on his phone. She knew something tragic had happened.

”It’s just a tragedy for us. It’s impossible to put it into words that this person took our son away from us.”

Cecilia left a dozen roses to mark the spot where her brother was struck just a block-and-a-half from his house.

”He talked to anyone. He loved anyone. He was the most compassionate friend. He was so fearless. He always helped me through the hardest situations with so much compassion and empathy.”

The Monroe County Prosecutors Office may not file a Probable Cause Affidavit in the case until Friday.