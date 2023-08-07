GREENFIELD, Ind. — After a shooting in Greenfield that hospitalized a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, Police Chief Brian Hartman revealed that for months now his department has been investigating a group that has been linked to the purchase and sale of illegal firearms and drugs.

Chief Hartman said that the investigation has led to the seizure of six illegal guns, 20 search warrants served and numerous arrests.

One of those arrests was a 37-year-old Greenfield man named Eric Schenk, who was arrested last week. The Hancock County Prosecutor filed formal criminal charges against Schenk on Monday.

Investigators say Schenk purchased guns, ammunition and machine gun conversion devices for his 16-year-old son.

The investigation into Schenk began when a stolen handgun was recovered from a juvenile in a separate case. That juvenile told police he bought the gun from a 20-year-old man who told police he got it from Schenk’s 16-year-old son.

Schenk’s son was arrested in July after police served a search warrant at his home. According to court filings, they found several guns belonging to the 16-year-old along with a “large” number of vape pens and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said when the SWAT team was executing that warrant, Schenk was communicating with his son and telling him to ignore commands that were being given over a loudspeaker.

Following that incident, police seized the 16-year-old’s phone and found numerous messages between him and his father.

“The messages detail very clearly that not only was Eric Schenk aware that [his son] had firearm(s) and was involved in narcotics and nicotine use, but that Eric Schenk provided items to [his son] and purchased them for him,” investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Police also found evidence that Schenk had purchased machine gun conversion devices online at the request of his son.

When Schenk was interviewed last week, he denied knowing that his son had a gun or that he was involved in illegal drug activity, according to court filings.

Schenk was arrested after his interview with police and was booked into the Hancock County Jail. He faces three felony counts including neglect of a dependent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Schenk made his initial appearance in court on Monday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty and his trial was scheduled for December.