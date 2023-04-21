GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police arrested a Greenfield man accused of dealing drugs that led to a man’s death.

James B. Woolsey, 37, is facing a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

The investigation began after 41-year-old Joseph Shephard died on February 24. Responders were called to a home on Sherwood Drive for a cardiac arrest and found Shephard unresponsive. Officers administered Narcan and performed CPR, but Shephard died at the scene, said the Greenwood Police Department.

Evidence at the scene led detectives to Woolsey, said GPD, which added that Woolsey had been communicating with Shephard via cellphone just before his death.

Authorities found and arrested Woolsey on Thursday, which resulted in his arrest. He was booked into the Hancock County Jail.

The Hancock County prosecutor will determine Woolsey’s final charges.