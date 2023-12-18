KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A Knightstown woman told police that she had been living in fear, unsure how her ex-boyfriend kept showing up “mysteriously” to harass her at stores and restaurants.

According to court documents, the Greenfield man once ambushed her at a restaurant in Fortville while she was having dinner with her parents. He again showed up “mysteriously” when she was working out at Planet Fitness, claiming he’d just happened to be driving by and spotted her vehicle.

The woman wasn’t sure how her ex kept finding her… until she discovered an Apple AirTag hidden inside a magnetic key box stuck to the frame of her car.

According to court documents, the woman had dated the Greenfield man for two years but recently broke off their relationship. The man wouldn’t accept the breakup, however, and had continually badgered her into taking him back.

The woman told police she had been living in fear of her ex, afraid for both herself and her children and had been forced into switching up her daily routines. She told police she wanted to press criminal charges against the man so that she would not have to live in fear anymore.

Police ended up contacting the Greenfield man, whose number was traced to the air tag found on the vehicle. He refused to speak to police without a lawyer.

The man has since been charged with one count of unlawful surveillance, a Class A misdemeanor.

If convicted, a Class A misdemeanor could carry an imprisonment sentence of up to one year.