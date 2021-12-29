Greenfield PD: 2 Indianapolis men arrested after medications stolen from CVS

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men were arrested Tuesday after police say they stole medications from a CVS pharmacy.

According to Greenfield police, the Hancock County 911 Center got a call just after 2 a.m. from someone reporting a robbery in progress at the CVS at 1233 N. State Street. The caller told police two men were in the pharmacy area stealing medications.

Police say the men left the store as officers arrived. A Chevrolet passenger car was then seen speeding away from the store on McKenzie Road.

Police executed a short pursuit which ended in a crash in the roundabout at the intersection of McKenzie Road and Broadway Street. Two men then ran off from the car, according to officers.

The passenger of the car was captured and taken into custody. He’s been identified as Jaron K. Griffin, 20.

Booking photo of Arian Craig, left, and Jaron Griffin, right.

The driver, 24-year-old Arian L. Craig, was found shortly afterwards, hiding in a nearby creek. Police say he was located by a K-9 and was bit by the dog after refusing to follow officers’ commands.

No one inside the CVS was injured during the incident.

Police say the stolen medications were recovered inside the vehicle.

The Greenfield Police Department says it wishes to acknowledge the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, New Palestine Police Department, Fortville Police Department and the Greenfield Fire Territory for their assistance during this incident.