Greenfield police investigating Saturday morning theft at ATM

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police in Greenfield are looking for two people who stole money from an ATM after damaging it early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 2057 N. State St. A witness told 911 dispatchers that they saw someone trying to gain access to the ATM by using a vehicle.

Officers arrived and discovered an “extensive amount of damage” to the ATM. They later found the vehicle used in the theft parked on James Boulevard just southeast of the bank.

They were unable to locate the suspects and said the vehicle had been reported stolen. It’s being processed for evidence.

Greenfield police provided only a limited description of the suspects, both of whom had their faces obscured:

Suspect 1: Red sweatshirt with tan pants, black shoes and gloves.

Red sweatshirt with tan pants, black shoes and gloves. Suspect 2: Black sweatshirt, dark colored pants and gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Nathan Garner at 317-325-1234 or ngarner@greenfieldin.org.

Police are asking Greenfield residents to review video footage from the area of Greenfield Crossing Apartments and Brandywine Village neighborhood to see if cameras picked up the suspects exiting the vehicle or getting into a different one.