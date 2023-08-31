GREENTOWN, Ind. — A Greentown man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in a child exploitation case.

Court officials confirmed David R. Petty pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child porn with an aggravating factor and two counts of child porn possession.

Petty originally had ten separate charges but the other seven were dismissed in the plea deal.

In August 2022, Petty had turned himself in when he was charged with ten separate counts of child pornography.

This stemmed from a 2021 investigation when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Kokomo Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a possible child exploitation case.

The tip came from Twitter and included two images depicting child sex abuse. An investigation later revealed Petty as the suspect. After a search warrant was issued, officers recovered numerous electronics from Petty’s home.

Investigators said they found evidence of child sexual abuse materials.

Petty turned himself into the police in August 2022.

On his possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor found, Level 5 Felony, Petty was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections with three years executed and the rest served on probation.

Court officials confirmed that on his two counts of child porn possession, Petty was sentenced to 900 days in DOC, one year on work release and the rest on supervised probation.

Petty also must register as a sex offender.