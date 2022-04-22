GREENWOOD, Ind. — Criminal charges have been filed against an accused drug dealer in Greenwood following a deadly drug overdose.

Responding to a 911 call of a woman suffering cardiac arrest in a White River Township neighborhood, Johnson County sheriff’s deputies found a pregnant woman and her unborn child dead from an apparent drug overdose last weekend.

Text messages and phone records led deputies to a home in Greenwood where Jeremy Bryant was arrested for dealing meth and other drug-related crimes.

Booking photo of Jeremy Bryant

According to court records, Bryant admitted he sold drugs to the victim, but denied selling the fatal dose.

A few years ago, Indiana lawmakers passed a law to try and hold drug dealers accountable for overdoses.

“We’ve had this law since 2018 and there have been 7,000 overdose deaths since that time. Only a handful have resulted in this charge,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

For now, Bryant is only charged with dealing meth, not with causing the victim’s death.

“It’s just so difficult to establish what is the particular drug, when was it given to the victim and when did he or she inject it that caused their death,” said Crawford.

Attorney Jack Crawford isn’t connected to the case but said that charge is often hard to prove. The DEA agrees but fully supports the tougher laws.

“I mean I’ve talked to countless parents who lost someone to a drug overdose,” said DEA assistant special agent in charge Mike Gannon. “These families want accountability at the end of the day.”

The DEA did not investigate Bryant’s case.

Johnson County prosecutors insist the victim made a $60 Venmo payment to Bryant, but he claimed that was for an old drug deal and not for the fatal dose.

Bryant is also charged with neglect of a dependent after two kids were found in his home, which officers claim was in poor condition with fecal matter throughout the home along with large amounts of meth.

The suspect does have a lengthy criminal history, including several previous drug-related charges.