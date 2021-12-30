Greenwood police: Indy man arrested after fleeing officers, seriously injuring Bloomington woman in crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested Wednesday after he fled from police who tried to pull him over and seriously injured a woman when he crashed into her vehicle, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

At about 8:10 p.m., officers tried to pull over a Chevy Trailblazer on northbound U.S. 31 and County Line Road for a minor traffic violation. Instead of pulling over, the driver — later identified as 29-year-old Charles Jamarr Warren III — sped off northbound on U.S. 31, police said.

Warren III ran a red light at Stop 11 Road at a high rate of speed and struck a westbound sedan in the intersection, according to GPD. The sole occupant of the sedan — a 23-year-old Bloomington woman — was ejected from the vehicle and slid across the pavement until she came to rest under the front of a SUV that was stopped on southbound U.S. 31 in the eastbound turn lane for east Stop 11 Road.

She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a release.

After the crash, Warren III swerved into the southbound lanes of U.S. 31, jumped the curb and entered the parking lot of a Steak & Shake restaurant, where he rammed into two unoccupied, parked cars.

With his vehicle now disabled, Warren III tried to flee on foot and ran back across U.S. 31 before he was “forcibly apprehended” by officers, GPD said.

Police noted that there were two passengers in Warren III’s vehicle who did not flee. They were treated by medics and released.

Warren III was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be checked out before being arrested.

He was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants from Marion and surrounding counties and taken to the Johnson County Jail, GPD said. Police added that Warren III will face additional charges for Wednesday’s incident after the case is reviewed by the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.