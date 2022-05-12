GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man is accused of entering an unlocked home in Greenwood, showering and shaving his head before stealing a car from the garage.

Court documents state that on Sunday at about 2:30 p.m., Greenwood police were called to the 1000 block of Wildwood Drive after someone reported a suspicious male wearing light-colored pants and a gray hoodie going door-to-door trying to sell Versace belts. Police responded but were not able to find him.

Two hours later, police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Barcelona Drive, just a few blocks away from the Wildwood address. The homeowners said they returned to their residence to find that their car had been stolen and their home had been burglarized. They told police they believe they left the patio door unlocked, and there were no signs of forced entry.

Not only was their car missing, but inside the home they found items had been moved around, a ceramic lighthouse was on the floor broken, and there was what appeared to be human hair on the floor with a trail leading to the bathroom, per court documents. In the bathroom sink, there was relatively long hair and a hair trimmer. Police noticed that the shower door was open, and the walls of the shower, as well as towels, were wet. The homeowners told police neither of them had showered recently, court documents note. Police also said they found clothes left in the bedroom that matched the description of what the male trying to sell belts was wearing.

Police said the stolen vehicle was caught on a FLOCK camera in the area of Edinburgh near S.R. 252 and I-65 westbound shortly before 4 p.m. About half an hour later, the FLOCK camera system captured the vehicle entering Shelby County. Greenwood police notified Shelby County authorities. Deputies found the vehicle leaving the area where they were responding to a report of a male trying to steal a vehicle.

A Greenwood police officer drove one of the homeowners to Shelby County, where the homeowner identified the vehicle as his own, per court documents. Police said the suspect — identified as 21-year-old Maka O. Bautista — had a freshly-shaved head with patches of longer hair and some loose hair on his neck. The homeowner said Bautista was wearing his clothes.

Back at the Barcelona Drive residence, one of the homeowners discovered a cellphone that was later found to belong to Bautista, court documents say.

Bautista was taken to the Greenwood Police Department. After questioning, he was booked into the Johnson County Jail on burglary and auto theft charges.

Records show the Bautista was arrested and convicted of an unrelated auto theft in October of 2021 and had an active arrest warrant out of Marion County for an unrelated case of conversion and unlawful entry of a vehicle.