Greenwood teacher arrested at high school after allegations of inappropriate relationship with a student

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood teacher facing charges of child seduction was arrested by detectives at Greenwood High School on Monday afternoon.

Matthew Hockersmith, 40, is facing three counts of child seduction. Along with being a teacher at Greenwood High School, Hockersmith is listed on Greenwood Schools athletics page as the head cross country coach, as well as an assistant track coach.

Greenwood Community School Corporation initiated the process of terminating Hockersmith’s contract on Wednesday, a day after his arrest on school grounds.

“Yesterday, Greenwood Community School Corporation was deeply disturbed by information and allegations presented to us by the Greenwood Police Department regarding a school employee. In response, the district took immediate action by placing the employee on leave. As of today, the school initiated the process of terminating the employee’s contract. Counselors have been made available to students and staff. We will continue working with Greenwood Police Department and are appreciative of our partnership.” Greenwood Community School Corporation

According to court documents, Hockersmith was reportedly having a sexual relationship with a female student at Greenwood High School who was also a former student of his.

Detectives stated the two communicated through messaging on their cell phones and would refer to each other as “husband and wife.”

Interviews with both the juvenile and Hockersmith revealed the two would meet up during school hours. Hockersmith told detectives he and the juvenile never did anything sexual within the school, however, and would only catch up on how the day was going and “sometimes kiss and stuff.”

During an interview with detectives, Hockersmith reportedly said he “absolutely felt” his relationship with the juvenile was wrong and took responsibility for everything that happened. He reportedly also told police he “truly cared” for the juvenile and “dreamed about different things” when he imagined the end goal of their relationship.

Hockersmith has bonded out of Johnson County Jail and is awaiting a court date and the formal filing of his charges.

“Keeping our children safe from adults who would seek to exploit the nature of the relationship they

have with those children is something my office takes very seriously,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “I appreciate the swift action of the Greenwood Police and the high school in getting this matter to us. We look forward to presenting the evidence supporting these allegations in court in the future.”