INDIANAPOLIS — A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced.

Administration detained the students for a disciplinary matter. After finding the gun, school officials immediately contacted school police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to investigate.

A school official said it will issue the appropriate disciplinary action, per school district policy.

The school has a dance and event scheduled for Thursday evening, and both will proceed as scheduled, the official added.

Decatur Middle School released the following statement:

“We are grateful for the quick response of our staff, Decatur School Police, and IMPD. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage all our parents and guardians to speak with their students about the importance of making good decisions and knowing what is and is not appropriate to bring to school. Any student who brings a weapon or prohibited item of any kind will face disciplinary action, per district policy.”

This marks the second gun found at an Indianapolis school in the last two days. On Wednesday, a pistol was found in a student’s backpack at Franklin Central Junior High School.