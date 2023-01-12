INDIANAPOLIS — A student at Franklin Central Junior High School in Indianapolis was arrested Wednesday after authorities found a gun in his backpack, officials said.

A police report shows that a 13-year-old boy was in possession of a pistol.

The school released a statement explaining that the gun was found after a student notified administration. Administrators, along with officers from the school corporation’s police department and security officers, responded immediately and ultimately recovered the weapon. School officials said the gun never left the student’s backpack.

Administration investigated the incident into the evening in pursuit of criminal charges and the most severe discipline possible per the student handbook, school officials noted.

“We believe everyone plays a vital role in maintaining a safe school environment, and we are proud of the student who spoke up,” said a spokesperson for the school. “We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about school safety and reiterate the importance of reporting any unsafe situation or behavior to a staff member or school resource officer. ‘If you see something, say something’ is our greatest asset in school safety.”