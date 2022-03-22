INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a flurry of gunfire that wounded three young adults inside a residence on the city’s northeast side late Monday.

It happened in the 8200 block of Crousore Rd., near Franklin Rd. and I-70. Investigators say two men and one women were struck by gunfire that came from outside the home. Investigators at the scene say the victims were found both inside and outside the residence.

All of the victims were transported to the hospital in what police say was stable condition.

Approximate location of crime scene

A police spokesman described the scene as littered with gun shell casings.

“In front of the residence it looks like a war zone. There’s multiple shots that were fired; the house was hit multiple times. It’s absolutely asinine, and it’s unacceptable,” said Capt. Mike Leeper.

Investigating officers say there were children also inside the house.

“It’s by the grace of God that we don’t have a child that was shot or killed here tonight,” Leeper said.

Police are unsure if the gunshots came from a passing vehicle or a suspect or suspects on foot.