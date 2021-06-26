Hamilton County escapee captured in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A man who escaped from Hamilton County Corrections is back in custody after a week on the run.

Rafael Rosa III walked away from custody on June 18. The 27-year-old from Noblesville is serving a sentence for burglary and theft.

Investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police believed Rosa was likely hiding in the Fort Wayne area.

Police tracked him to the Knotty Pine Motel on the northwest side of Fort Wayne. Rosa tried to escape once state troopers converged on the location Friday night, but he was apprehended after a short chase.

Rosa was taken to the Allen County Jail awaiting transfer back to Hamilton County.