MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man was preliminarily charged after reportedly threatening to steal $100 from another man in his home during a sex meetup.

Muncie police said their investigation on Oct. 17 just before 11:30 a.m. began after visiting a gunshot victim at the local hospital. When the officer spoke with the victim, the man claimed he was shot in the right shoulder.

The man also was observed with several bumps, marks and was bleeding from the head.

Before being shot, the man was set to meet up with the suspected shooter, later identified as 28-year-old Mark Allen Serf Jr. The pair reportedly messaged each other on Facebook.

The proposed meetup was for Serf to perform sexual acts on the man in exchange for $100. When Serf showed up at the home, he reportedly came in, pulled out the gun and demanded money from the man.

Mark Allen Serf Jr. booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

After the victim told Serf he wasn’t going to give him the money, Serf reportedly hit him several times with the handgun. The two wrestled for the gun until the man was shot in the shoulder.

The man ran into another room to hide and Serf eventually left. The man tried to show officers the messages between the two but said they were already gone and he was “blocked.”

Police said both Serf and his girlfriend were brought in for an interview around 5:30 p.m. The girlfriend said she took Serf to a guy’s house to get money around 9 a.m. that morning.

She said the guy was going to give Serf money for “sex acts.” She added that she thought it was weird but knew “he needed the money.” She didn’t believe Serf owned a gun but that she owned a smaller handgun.

Serf confirmed his girlfriend’s story and admitted to using her gun. Serf said when he got to the guy’s home, he started grabbing him. Because Serf was uncomfortable, he asked for the money upfront which caused the altercation.

After the shooting, when Serf got back in the car he told his girlfriend, “he wouldn’t give me the money, so I had to smack him.” The couple was later detained at their home.

Serf was preliminarily charged with armed robbery resulting in injury, Level 2 felony; aggravated battery, Level 3 felony; and criminal recklessness, Level 5 felony.

An initial hearing has not been scheduled.