Help sought in identifying person of interest in west side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest and vehicle in a homicide on the west side of Indianapolis.

A man was shot on Tuesday night in the 7900 block of W. 10th Street and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He died the next day.



Police have released a photo of a person of interest and vehicle thought to be connected to the homicide.

IMPD has provided this security still image of a person of interest in a homicide on W. 10th Street.

If you can help identify the person or vehicle in the photo, contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.

