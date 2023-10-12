HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A man is under arrest after a Hendricks County woman survived a frightening ordeal that involved having her door kicked in and being forced into her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle where she was able to escape his attempted kidnapping and flee with the help of a passing motorist.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Antonio Walker was taken into custody on Wednesday on a slew of felony charges which include kidnapping, burglary, strangulation, theft and criminal confinement.

Booking photo of Antonio Walker (Hendricks Co. Sheriff)

According to the sheriff’s department, the woman was at her home on Pollard Park in the Williamsburg Villages subdivision on Wednesday morning — located just over the Hendricks/Marion county line near Raceway Road and W. 56th Street — when Walker suddenly kicked in her door with enough force to remove the door’s hinges.

Walker entered the woman’s home and reportedly battered and strangled the woman, stealing her phone in the process in order to prevent her from calling 911. The woman tried to escape from Walker by running out of the home, but Walker pursued her and forced her into his vehicle.

Witnesses spotted Walker forcing the woman into his white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and called police, the sheriff’s department detailed.

The woman ended up being able to escape on her own accord, however, forcing the vehicle into park on Raceway Road and escaping from the Cruze. The sheriff’s department said a passing motorist picked up the woman and helped her escape to a nearby gas station.

A search by Brownsburg, Hendrick’s County and Indianapolis police was unsuccessful in finding Walker in the immediate area. Walker was later tracked down in Indianapolis, however, where he was arrested.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said the attack and attempted kidnapping was not a random act of violence and that Walker was an ex-boyfriend to the victim. The couple reportedly broke up in June.

The sheriff’s department said anyone with additional information about this case can contact the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 745-9354.