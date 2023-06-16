HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A Hendricks County man faces multiple charges, including rape, after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Matthew Nowlan, 44, is charged with rape and three counts each of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to court documents, a juvenile said Nowlan sexually abused her on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2021.

The girl said Nowlan groped and inappropriately touched her. The abuse often happened when he’d been drinking, she told investigators. Police believe she is the sole victim.

The investigation into the case began in late January 2023. Nowlan agreed to be interviewed in late March. However, he later canceled the interview and told the detective he wouldn’t be available.

Later in April, he informed the detective his attorney advised him not to come in to make a statement, according to court documents.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office filed its case against Nowlan on June 9. He was booked into jail on the same day and is next due in court on July 31, according to court records.