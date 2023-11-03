HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Hendricks County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they are seeking a life sentence for the suspect connected to the death of 33-year-old Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith.

According to court documents, filed Friday afternoon in the Hendricks County Circuit Court, the office filed a notice of intent to seek life imprisonment without parole for Eddie Jones.

According to previous reports, Jones, a Sikeston, Missouri resident, was charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and auto theft after the June 2023 incident.

On June 28, Jones was driving a reported stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse when a pursuit began with Indiana State Police in the 2900 block of Kentucky Ave. According to previous reports, DeMareon Curry, a Sikeston, Missouri resident, as well as another teen ,were also in the car with Jones.

Troopers reportedly chased the Traverse to Ronald Reagan Parkway where Smith was attempting to deploy stop sticks near the entrance to the I-70 westbound on ramp. Officials said at the time that video from the Indiana Department of Transportation showed the Traverse swerve toward Smith as he threw the stop sticks. Smith was hit and thrown into the air and the vehicle crashed after it hit the trooper.

The documents claim that Jones, by committing murder, knowingly and intentionally killed Smith. They also claim that there was one aggravating circumstance, with Smith being a law enforcement officer acting in the court of his duty at the time of the incident.

According to court documents, a pretrial conference for Jones is scheduled for Nov. 20 and Jones’ jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.

Court documents state that Curry was also charged with one count of auto theft and another count of resisting law enforcement in relation to this incident.

Curry’s pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 20 and Curry’s jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 19.