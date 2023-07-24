HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the office’s investigation of the death of 62-year-old Rebecca Maners, a Clayton resident.

According to previous reports, Maners was found dead on the evening of July 14 near Belleville. Officials with the sheriff’s office said at the time that they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

The office is asking to speak with a person who drove a “white full-sized pickup truck and gave a westbound ride to another person in Belleville” on July 14, according to their latest news release.

“We are hoping that one, or both, of these people may have seen something to assist in the investigation,” the release said.

Anyone with information on the driver of the truck is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Sam Chandler at (317) 745-4033.