INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives responded to a deadly shots fired call on Indy’s near west side Monday morning.

According to IMPD, police were sent on a “person down” run on King Avenue (off of 10th Street) around 4:30 a.m.

An adult male was found in a nearby alley with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased. Investigators said the man was found by a person on their way to work.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting happened sometime during the “overnight hours.”

Police are asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for possible help with the investigation.