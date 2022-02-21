CARMEL, Ind. — Police said a man has been killed and a woman seriously injured in a residential area of Carmel. A supposed family member of the victims is in custody, according to police, caught after fleeing to southern Indiana.

According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded to the Woodland Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Rollings Springs Drive and Lakeshore Drive on Monday evening. Forest Dale Elementary School is located only blocks away from where police had set up their crime scene.

Police did not state the relationship between the two victims and the suspect other than stating the suspect was believed to be a family member. Police said there is no threat to the public as the suspect was caught in southern Indiana, but did not clarify where.

The victims’ identities are being withheld at this time until family can be notified.

