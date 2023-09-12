INDIANAPOLIS — The name of a man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Indy’s northeast side has been confirmed by the coroner’s office.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday night, 20-year-old Keontae Walls died in the parking lot at the Amber Woods Apartments along Mitthoefer.

Police on scene admitted they were getting little assistance from witnesses.

“I’m quite sure there are people that have seen what happened, but if people don’t talk to us it makes it very difficult to solve this type of crime,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

Police and court records show the victim did not appear to have a criminal history locally before he was shot and killed, so the motive for the murder remains a mystery.

“Our homicide detectives are diligently working this case to ensure they can get the facts of what led up to the shooting incident. It’s going to take the community coming forward with information of what occurred before we showed up,” said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

It turns out, police believe someone drove Walls to the Amber Woods Apartments where his family recently lived, but the shooting actually took place at the Pangea Vineyards Apartments less than a mile to the north along Mitthoefer.

Several neighbors we talked to at both complexes claim they don’t know what led to the violence.

For their part, police are asking anyone with cameras at the scene of the shooting on Montery Road to check their footage and see if they may have captured the incident or if they saw anyone suspicious coming or going from the area.

Police said the case in another example of how they can’t solve crimes on their own.

“In cases like this, we lean heavily on the community to get us information so that we can solve these cases. It takes us all working together to get justice for that victim,” said Burris.

Police did not have any suspect information to release and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Daniel Hiatt at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Daniel.Hiatt@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.