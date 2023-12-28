MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie couple will be spending the New Year behind bars after police tracked down the pair and linked them to a bank robbery that occurred the day after Christmas.

Rodney Conatser, 51, and his wife Amanda Conatser, 41, were arrested on Wednesday after police investigating a bank robbery tracked a suspect vehicle to a Quality Inn on Muncie’s northwest side.

Amanda Conatser faces preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a Level 2 felony, along with possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.

Rodney Conatser faces preliminary charges of armed robbery, a Level 2 felony, along with possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.

Rodney Conatser (Delaware Co. Jail) Amanda Conatser (Delaware Co. Jail)

According to court documents, police were called to the First Merchants Bank located at 101 S. Country Club Road in Muncie shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday on report of a bank robbery.

Witnesses said a man, later identified as Rodney Conatser, entered the bank with a mask on and handed the teller a note stating, “Give me all the money, no paint bombs, or I will shoot.” The masked man ended up leaving the bank with nearly $3,000 in cash.

Immediately following the robbery, police began searching for a red or burgundy Subaru station wagon seen leaving the area with its license plate covered up. An officer ended up spotting the Subaru at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of Memorial and Burlington drives. The Subaru drove away before the officer could turn around, however.

Surveillance footage later obtained from Sunoco allegedly showed Rodney Conatser exiting the Subaru and removing a black cover from his license plate. He also can be seen changing his shirt before going into the store to purchase a carton of cigarettes — removing a large wad of cash from his pocket to pay for the cigarettes.

Police eventually caught up to the Conatsers after the Subaru was spotted at a Quality Inn on Everbrook Lane on Wednesday. The couple were pulled over a short time later and taken into custody.

Investigators identified Rodney Conatser as the masked bank robber caught on surveillance footage due not only to the same gray fleece jacket used in the robbery found in the Subaru — the same jacket Conatser switched out of at the Sunoco gas station — but by abrasions on his wrist and nose which could also be seen during the robbery.

Court documents reveal that $650 in cash was found in Amanda Conatser’s purse and another roll of cash, with a label saying $900, was found in a container inside the Subaru. Also found during a search of the vehicle was a plastic baggy with 2.05 grams of suspected heroin.

Court records reveal that Rodney Conatser was wanted on a warrant out of LaGrange County for unpaid child support at the time of his arrest on Wednesday. Rodney Conatser has also previously been found guilty of dealing and possessing meth in 2011 and 2021. In those cases, he was sentenced to home detention, probation and community service.

Amanda Conatser previously pleaded guilty in 2020 to a criminal misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia and was given 60 days of probation.

Court records reveal that before Amanda Conatser was arrested on charges relating to the bank robbery, she was taken to the hospital after exhibiting signs of an opiate overdose.