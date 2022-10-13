GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thursday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Indiana State Police began to receive multiple calls about a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 100.5 mile marker.

Greenwood PD and Greenwood Fire were the first ones on the scene. When they arrived they found a pickup truck on its side with a woman pinned underneath. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

There was also a male passenger who was alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police suggests that the driver of the pickup ran off the roadway and into a grass ditch, for reasons unknown. The truck then slid sideways and began to roll several times.

According to ISP, there was no indication on why the truck left the roadway.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.