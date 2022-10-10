INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers are trying to figure out how and why a person was shot while driving on I-70.

Indiana State Police say a driver was shot Monday night on Interstate 70 after a person in another car fired a gun on Indy’s near east side.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on I-70 westbound between I-465 and Keystone Avenue, ISP said. A man was driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu when another vehicle fired shots at him.

The driver pulled his car onto the I-70 eastbound ramp to Keystone Avenue and waited until police arrived. His injuries, ISP said, are non-life threatening but he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported from the incident, ISP said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to call state police at (317) 899-8577.