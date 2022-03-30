UPDATE:

Indiana State Police said the scene is now secure. Traffic in the area will be restricted for an estimated two hours while investigators remain on scene.

“The investigation is ongoing, more information will be released later this afternoon via a news release,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — I-74 is closed in both directions at SR 267 near Brownsburg because a person who shot at police is refusing to exit their vehicle, Indiana State Police said.

ISP is asking the public to avoid the area.

Police added that the driver was involved in a pursuit.

Currently, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.