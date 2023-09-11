HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was arrested earlier this month in Hendricks County after police claimed he threatened law enforcement officers after refusing to take sobriety tests when he was pulled over.

According to court documents, filed Monday in Hendricks County, Phillip Jones was charged with one count of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, in relation to a reported incident early Saturday morning. Jones was also charged with two misdemeanors and two other driving-related charges.

Around 4:25 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Charger with Illinois plates in the area of Raceway Road and Skylark Blvd. This comes after the documents said police saw the vehicle cross left of center and accelerate up to 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

When the officers pulled the vehicle over, the documents said officers noticed the driver’s speech to be slurred, as well as his eyes being bloodshot and glossy. When officers asked the driver, later identified as Jones, to exit the vehicle he refused, telling officers he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle because “he did not agree with” what the officers were saying. Officers said they detected alcohol on his breath.

Jones eventually exited the vehicle, the documents said and refused to participate in standardized field sobriety tests. After a search warrant was signed by a judge, officials drew blood from Jones at a local healthcare facility as he continued to yell profanities at officials.

“Jones stated that he would not be allowing us to get blood from him even after (the officer) explained to him that a search warrant had been approved by a judge,” the documents read. “…While waiting for the phlebotomist to come take Mr. Jones’ blood, Mr. Jones can be heard using racial slurs multiple times… At one point, Mr. Jones states ‘I’m getting you. I ain’t gonna rest till I get you and your family.'”

Jones was then taken to the Hendricks County Jail. According to court documents, an initial hearing for this case was on Monday afternoon.